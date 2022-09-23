BELMONT — The Salvation Army, Genesee Valley Habitat for Humanity and IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails were approved for grants during the Allegany County Area Foundation’s September meeting.
The Salvation Army Wellsville Corps will receive $1,000 for its Oct. 31 Halloween Block Party, which is back after a couple years of Covid cancellation. This event is designed to complement other community-based Halloween activities and will provide families with children the opportunity to get candy and food, play games, and learn more if they wish about Salvation Army programing and services.
Genesee Valley Habitat for Humanity (GVHFH) will receive $1,000 for its home build underway on Olean Street in Bolivar. As with all HFH projects, this effort is largely volunteer driven with area contractors taken on where needed. The GVHFH previously built a home in Bolivar in 2018.
IMPACT’s $1,500 grant will help with the cost of replacing a bridge on trail 2/6 of the NYSDEC West Almond Trail System. This is part of a larger ongoing effort to improve access and safety on this system. Once completed, this new bridge will provide for two additional miles of good, multi-use (hiking, biking, winter sports, etc.) year-round trails for public use, and potentially boost local businesses that serve trail users.
These grants were made through ACAF’s Allegany Fund, the foundation’s largest discretionary grant fund. The ACAF Grant Committee meets quarterly, in September, December, March, and June. The next grant application deadline is Dec. 12.
To learn more about the foundation, contact Bruce Campbell at (585) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.