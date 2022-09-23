BELMONT — The Salvation Army, Genesee Valley Habitat for Humanity and IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails were approved for grants during the Allegany County Area Foundation’s September meeting.

The Salvation Army Wellsville Corps will receive $1,000 for its Oct. 31 Halloween Block Party, which is back after a couple years of Covid cancellation. This event is designed to complement other community-based Halloween activities and will provide families with children the opportunity to get candy and food, play games, and learn more if they wish about Salvation Army programing and services.

