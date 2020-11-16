ALFRED — For students looking to enter any number of in-demand science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields, Alfred State is rated an excellent choice by several online ranking resources.
According to AffordableSchools.net, Alfred State is ranked No. 3 nationwide for computer engineering technology and digital media and animation. Money Magazine places Alfred State at No. 3 among colleges that offer information technology: web development and surveying and geomatics engineering technology, and No. 4 nationwide for information technology: network administration.
Dr. John Williams, dean of Alfred State’s School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology, said, “Now more than ever, it’s important for students to carefully consider their choices when planning for their education. These rankings show we provide top-ranked opportunities through attractive student-faculty ratios, affordable costs of attendance, and above average rates of student success and degree completion.
A number of sources allow students to search for schools offering a specific major throughout the U.S., and rank Alfred State highly in several program categories.
A full list of recent Alfred State accolades is available at www.AlfredState.edu/rankings.