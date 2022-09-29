ALFRED — The Center for Community Education and Training at Alfred State College has received approval from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports to offer the 250-hour credentialed prevention professional program.

The CPP is intended for individuals interested in helping to prevent the development of substance-use disorders. The program uses a comprehensive, multi-dimensional prevention services approach which includes the following five performance domains: planning and evaluation; prevention education and service delivery; communication; public policy and environmental change; and professional growth and responsibility

 

