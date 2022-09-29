ALFRED — The Center for Community Education and Training at Alfred State College has received approval from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports to offer the 250-hour credentialed prevention professional program.
The CPP is intended for individuals interested in helping to prevent the development of substance-use disorders. The program uses a comprehensive, multi-dimensional prevention services approach which includes the following five performance domains: planning and evaluation; prevention education and service delivery; communication; public policy and environmental change; and professional growth and responsibility
This certification will support and advance those that are working with people who struggle with substance use disorders. To gain acceptance in this online program, applicants must have at least a bachelor’s degree. The cost of the CPP program is $2,500 and applications are now available.
ASC also offers the 350 Hour Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor program. CASAC and CPP often go hand in hand and those who have a CASAC credential can take the CPP program through Alfred State for a reduced cost of $1,620.
“Adding this program to our already robust CASAC program provides our local and statewide workforce with yet another credential to help people combat and recover from substance use disorders," said Chief of Staff Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald. "We have excellent faculty in the program who are supportive of adult nontraditional students and work closely with them to help them be successful in furthering their education toward these important certifications.”
Contact the Center for Community Education and Training at ccet@alfredstate.edu or call 607-587-4015 for more information about these programs and to receive an application.