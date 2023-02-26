ALFRED — The Alfred State Digital Media and Animation Department is hosting a Student Animation and Film Festival for the first time on March 2.
The event will showcase animations and films by students enrolled in accredited New York State two-year colleges and high schools.
Organized by Associate Professor of Animation Jennie Thwing, the festival will award prizes for the best animated short, best documentary, best short film, best experimental and an audience choice award. The submissions, no longer than 10 minutes, are limited to student productions that are produced, written, directed, planned and technically executed entirely by the students.
Digital Media and Animation Department Chair Larry Neuberger is excited to offer and host an event like this. “There are high school and junior college students working on animation and film projects all over the state. We wanted to showcase their great work and give them a channel to share their work with others. We also hope they explore what we have to offer here at Alfred State to enhance their education.”
On March 2, films submissions will be shown starting at 6 p.m. via eventlive.org. After the film festival the films will be exhibited in the Brett Llewellen Gallery inside the Engineering Building at Alfred State for a week starting on March 6.