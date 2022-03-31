ALFRED — The Project Prom Dress Extravaganza 2022 is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 in the Pioneer Center at Alfred State College.
Project Prom Dress is a student-driven initiative, driven by by sorority sisters of Delta Chi Omega, in which individuals and local bridal shops donate new and gently used gowns. The sorority has collected hundreds of gowns, shoes and accessories.
“We’re excited to bring back the Extravaganza this year,” said assistant director of Greek affairs Nejesea Brown. “After two long years of COVID restrictions, it will be a great for our campus and for nearby communities to come together to celebrate prom season. Our goal is to continue the tradition of helping young students find the best dress for prom. We know it means a lot to local families.”
The event has continued to grow. In 2019, Project Prom Dress gave away more than 100 gowns.
Delta Chi Omega will collect donations of gowns, shoes and accessories up to the day of the event.
For more information, contact Brown at Brownnm1@alfredstate.edu or (607) 587-4959.