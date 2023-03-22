ALFRED — The marketing communications office at Alfred State College won six awards, including a top ranking for the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro.
“Dr. Mauro humbly insisted that his inauguration ceremonies be a celebration of the entire college and not only the beginning of a new administration,” said Chief Marketing Officer Russ Nunley. “That’s why winning a No. 1 award for the inauguration is a commendation for the entire campus community who pulled together for a memorable event showcasing Pioneer Pride, Purpose, and Promise.”
In addition to the traditional ceremonies, Alfred State’s inauguration included a Pioneer Walk across campus as hundreds of faculty members and students demonstrated the many ways the college utilizes hands-on learning, innovation and a caring community of support to nurture career-ready graduates. Nunley from marketing and Lisa Gardner from academic affairs, along with Trish Haggerty and Sam Jurek from the president’s office, spent many hours orchestrating the event.
Alfred State tied for the top North American gold ranking with prestigious institutions including Auburn, Clemson, Colorado State and the University of California-Davis for exceptional special event marketing materials in 2022. Alfred State created an inaugural invitation highlighting the scenic campus with an innovative angled cut of the paper to match the graphic design and spotlight the college’s “A” logo.
All the event’s designs, writing, printing and strategy were created by the in-house marketing staff, which is unusual among international award winners. Mauro’s inauguration website, videos, banners and press releases detailing the inauguration theme, participants, timeline and college history completed the special event materials.
The Educational Advertising Awards rank American and Canadian marketing campaigns on their merits regardless of the school’s size. The Collegiate Advertising Awards have gold, silver, bronze and merit honors for university or college entries among American schools with a similar number of students. Alfred State’s 2022 inauguration won high honors from both organizations.
Graphics and UX/UI web design, video, photography, writing, printing and marketing strategy were all honored in the most recent awards. Alfred State’s alumni online magazine, outdoor billboard design and extensive Career Paths website all won second place with silver international awards.
A national merit award was also earned for the graphic design, writing, photography and printing of Alfred State’s student viewbook used by admissions counselors for recruiting.