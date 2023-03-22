Alfred State inauguration

Alfred State College is a winner by gaining a dynamic new leader in Dr. Steven Mauro, along with national and international recognition for presenting an award-winning inauguration event.

ALFRED — The marketing communications office at Alfred State College won six awards, including a top ranking for the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro.

“Dr. Mauro humbly insisted that his inauguration ceremonies be a celebration of the entire college and not only the beginning of a new administration,” said Chief Marketing Officer Russ Nunley. “That’s why winning a No. 1 award for the inauguration is a commendation for the entire campus community who pulled together for a memorable event showcasing Pioneer Pride, Purpose, and Promise.”

