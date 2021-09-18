Alfred State ranked Top 10 for all Northern Regional Colleges

ALFRED — The 2022 US News & World Report Best Colleges rankings show Alfred State College tied for No. 5 in the Top Public Schools list for Northern Regional Colleges.
Alfred State College (ASC) is also a stellar No. 1 ranking among SUNY regional colleges. When compared to all public and private colleges in the 11-state northern region, Alfred State is No. 6, up three spots from last year.
“A school’s graduation rate carries the most weight of any scoring metric in the US News rankings, and Alfred State is highly regarded for this measure of student outcomes,” said Dr. John Anderson, Officer in Charge at Alfred State. “We have a significant number of Pell Grant recipients due to lower family income. While students from this background sometimes struggle to earn a degree, US News reports that ASC has an impressive 71-percent six-year graduation rate for students receiving federal aid. This is only possible due to our strong support for student success.”
This is the 15th straight year ASC is highly ranked by the publication. The US News definition of a regional college is one that focuses on undergraduate education with less than 50 percent of the degrees in liberal arts disciplines. This makes for a more career-focused graduate.
In the north, US News is very selective in only awarding a numeric ranking to 49 northern regional colleges for the 2022 list.
Other Northern Regional College top honors for Alfred State include:
• No. 1 SUNY Best for Veterans among regional colleges.
• No. 1 SUNY Best Value School among regional colleges.
• No. 1 SUNY for Social Mobility among regional colleges.
• No. 1 SUNY for Least Debt among regional colleges.
• No. 1 with 2,000-plus enrollment among public and private northern regional colleges.
• No. 1 New York’s Best for Veterans among public and private regional colleges.
• No. 2 Best for Veterans among public and private northern regional colleges.
• No. 3 New York’s Best among public and private northern regional colleges.
• No. 3 Northern College with out-of-state tuition under $15,000 both public and private.
• No. 4 New York’s Best Value School among public and private regional colleges.
US News & World Report’s Best Colleges list is one of the most sought-after rankings among colleges and universities across the nation. The rankings include data from more than 1,400 colleges with schools ranked in 17 areas related to academic excellence.
At 40%, Student Outcomes have the largest influence on US News rankings. Expert Opinions from peer institutions and Faculty Resources both account for 20% of the score. Financial Resources for the school provide 10%. Student Excellence accounts for 7% and Alumni Giving makes up the final 3% of the score.