ALFRED — Alfred State College is planning three virtual open houses that will bring a little bit of the campus right into the homes of prospective students and their families.
The events are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and noon to 2 p.m. March 27 and April 18.
The program for each open house includes an overview of Alfred State, including admissions and financial aid; a live panel with current students, including an open Q&A; an academic overview from each academic program; an optional virtual campus tour guided by a current student; and an assortment of campus life videos. A community chat will also be offered.
Students may register for an open house by going to www.AlfredState.edu/Visit-Us. Prior to the date of the selected open house, students will receive a link that will allow them to access the event.