ALFRED — Each year, Alfred State College students’ lives and futures are changed for the better thanks to scholarship donors.
In fact, 92% of ASC students receive financial aid and rely heavily on scholarship support. This past year, more than 1,000 students received scholarship funds, which are critical for many of them to attend college and have access to incredible opportunities.
It’s no wonder, then, that scholarship support is one of the five key focuses of Alfred State’s Major Gifts Campaign, which launched in September and has so far raised $3.8 million toward its $8 million goal for athletics, new programs, scholarships, technology, and the greatest needs of the college.
Scholarship recipient Priyanka Karki, a 2020 graduate of ASC’s liberal arts and sciences: social science program, said the two years she spent at Alfred State “by far have been the best two years of my life, and I miss it dearly.”
“Everyone had always been super supportive and welcoming,” she said. “That is the reason why I continue to remain grateful for all the people I’ve met at Alfred from all different walks of life because they’ve helped me grow as an individual.”
Alfred State definitely had a major impact on Karki’s life.
“When I (enrolled in) college, I was a very introverted person and I didn’t really talk to anyone and I was always scared to start conversations or get involved, but when I left college, I left with six different leadership positions and so many more memories,” she said.
For more information on Alfred State’s Major Gifts Campaign, contact Major Gifts Officer Jay Wilder at (607) 587-4010 or at wilderjj@alfredstate.edu, or reach out to Director of Development Jason Sciotti at (607) 587-3936 or sciottjm@alfredstate.edu.