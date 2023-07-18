ALFRED — Alfred State College will now offer a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, and students can enroll in the program starting this fall.
The program is a unique degree providing students with a 2-in-1 component of applied technology learning in digital art/design and writing for emergent media while immersing students in 21st century marketing topics, ASC officials reported. Topics including but not limited to e-commerce, SEO marketing, marketing analytics and metrics, digital marketing development, and marketing management.
Upon completion of the degree occupational opportunities could include marketing manager, website creative content developer, marketing analyst, marketing brand/design manager, and social media manager.
Assistant Marketing Professor and Program Coordinator Susan Gorman is excited about of the new degree and the extensive career opportunities now available to our students.
“The Marketing BBA is a culmination of key topics and digital skills preparing students for today’s new marketing environments,” Gorman said. “The advantage of them learning digital design, content writing, and business marketing emulates how marketing and advertising firms actually work together. Students will have the benefit of hands-on projects and presentations solving marketing issues, completing market analyses, and developing digital marketing campaigns for business clients.”
Business Department Chair Mark Bloxsom said Alfred State brings faculty together from a variety of departments and focuses on the groundbreaking tools and techniques used in the modern digital marketing industry.
“Our future graduates will have experiences and knowledge under their belt that very few marketing students are able to enjoy in a bachelor’s program,” he said. “They will be armed with exactly what they need to be on the cutting edge of the future of marketing.”