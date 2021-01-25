New book

Alfred State adjunct instructor Matthew Burr’s book details how to overcome student loan debt.

 Image provided

ALFRED — Matthew Burr, an adjunct business instructor at Alfred State College, has published a new book, “Slay the Student Loan Dragon: Tips and Tricks on How to Conquer the Student Loan Game.”

The new book is a follow-up from Burr’s first work, “$74,000 in 24 Months: How I killed my student loans (and you can too!).”

Burr lays out how he slayed his personal student loan dragon, outlining how to develop a plan that works for one’s financial situation.

The book, which was independently published, can be purchased on Amazon. Both paperback and Kindle versions are available.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...