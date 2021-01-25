ALFRED — Matthew Burr, an adjunct business instructor at Alfred State College, has published a new book, “Slay the Student Loan Dragon: Tips and Tricks on How to Conquer the Student Loan Game.”
The new book is a follow-up from Burr’s first work, “$74,000 in 24 Months: How I killed my student loans (and you can too!).”
Burr lays out how he slayed his personal student loan dragon, outlining how to develop a plan that works for one’s financial situation.
The book, which was independently published, can be purchased on Amazon. Both paperback and Kindle versions are available.