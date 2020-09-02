ALFRED — Alfred State College is proud to announce promotions for faculty and staff.
Those promoted in business affairs, with their new titles, are Kyle Carbone, janitor, facilities services; Michael Evans, janitor, facilities services; Christopher France, facilities operations assistant 1, facilities services; Nicole Graves, facilities operations assistant 1, facilities services; Justin Haynoski, plant utilities assistant, facilities services; Nathan Monroe, facilities operations assistant 1, facilities services; Jon Nickerson, director, facilities services; and Cassandra Stone, supervisor of grounds, facilities services.
Promotions in the division of academic affairs, with their new titles, are Cyan Corwine, coordinator of opportunity programs, student success center; Rawle Crawford, senior staff assistant, technology services; Jeremy Joseph, assistant professor, electrical, machine tool and welding technology; Sean Kelley, assistant professor, electrical, machine tool and welding technology; Jessica Lippa, associate professor, nursing; Rex Olson, associate professor, social and behavioral sciences; Carl “CJ” Rahr, associate director of computing services, technology services; Allen Raish, associate professor, mathematics and physics; KathyAnn Sager, associate professor, nursing; Kevin Scott, assistant professor, culinary arts; Janice Stafford, associate professor, English and humanities; and Louis Zver, assistant professor, building trades.
Those promoted in enrollment management, with their new titles, are Destiny Brito, admissions advisor, admissions; Laura George, financial aid advisor, student records and financial services; Anthony Rudolph, admissions advisor, admissions; Nicole Schroeder, program aide, student records and financial services; and Brook Smith, admissions advisor, admissions.
Receiving promotions in student affairs, with their new titles, are Thressa Cody, office assistant 2 (keyboarding); Cody Herman, interim director, student engagement; Anna Shutt, administrative assistant 1, student engagement; and Erika Winans, administrative assistant 1, residential services.