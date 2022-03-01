ALFRED — The Alfred Farmers Market Board of Directors is looking toward the 2022 season and is seeking a new manager.
Board president Amanda Khodorkovskaya said the best candidate will be "someone who is interested in food security, getting to know local farmers and artisans and wants to earn some extra cash." The market is held from June 12 through Oct. 30 in front of the bandstand on the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive.
The job description can be found at alfredfarmersmarket.com. With the support of the current manager, volunteers and the board, the new manager will be trained and supported throughout the market season, Khodorkovskaya said.
New vendors are also welcome, including growers, artisans and food producers within a 30-mile radius. Those from farther outside the area will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All agricultural, artisan, and food products offered for sale must be grown or produced by the vendor. There is no reselling allowed.
The vendor application is also available on the website. Rules and regulations for those selling baked goods or food items can be found at nyfarmersmarket.com.
The Alfred Farmers Market welcomes back Living Acres Farm, Living Cultures Farm, Canacadea Berries, Mascho Homestead Farm, EIEIO Farm, Whisper Hill Farm, Homestead on the Hill Farm, and New Starts Farm. It also welcomes back artisans and crafters, including Grateful Tie Dye, Designs by ScaryAnn, Radiate Love Resin Crafts, and more.
Anyone interested in the manager position or becoming a vendor, send inquiries to marketmanagerinalfrerd@gmail.com or call (607) 270-0266.