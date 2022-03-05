FRIENDSHIP — Eight-year-old Allegany twins with a knack for gambits, castling and checkmates traveled to Friendship Central School Wednesday to take on student members of the district’s chess club.
Besides being the youngest ones in the room, Juliana and Sylvia Bysiek had the extra challenge of each playing six students at the same time.
For their first simultaneous chess exhibition, both girls went undefeated, each winning their games against half the club members in attendance. The girls said they had a lot of fun, even though they were nervous and thought some of the matches were tough.
“I liked playing them all at the same time, and I liked winning,” Sylvia said.
“I liked that I could win too,” Juliana added.
The twins, both home-schooled second graders, are the children of Ed and Evelyn Bysiek of Allegany. The girls learned how to play chess shortly after turning 4 when they received a dual chess and checkers set for Christmas. Ed Bysiek said he and his wife planned to teach the girls checkers but Sylvia and Juliana took a liking to the chess pieces instead.
“I figured let’s show them how they move, and very quickly they learned the rules of the game,” their father recalled. “And while they were still 4 they competed in their first tournament.”
In 2020, just before the pandemic, the twins began training seriously and have been developing their skills as young champions since. Bysiek said after the pandemic shut down a lot of in-person activities, chess became Juliana and Sylvia’s preferred recreational activity.
“They’ve trained just about every single day, played in a lot of tournaments and they’re both currently rated among the top 50 girls in the country for their age,” he said. “Sylvia actually defeated the No. 1 8-year-old in the country in a game online over the summer, so they’re pretty good.”
While competing online against kids and adults alike, in addition to playing a lot at home, Bysiek said the girls were introduced to a number of locals interested in chess and competed in regional clubs and tournaments, including the Bradford Chess Club. As first graders, the girls finished in the top 10 of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Chess Challenge after competing mostly against middle schoolers, their father said.
“I really like tournaments,” Juliana said. “I like to play people in real life.”
The twins have since played in well over a dozen tournaments, both in person and online, highlighted by a trip to the World Open in Philadelphia last year.
“There’s hundreds of kids in this massive hotel ballroom competing across the board,” Bysiek said. “The best part is all of the different families you meet from all over the country.”
The Bysieks also connected with Friendship’s chess club moderator, Garry Reynolds, a United States Chess Federation master who was responsible for setting up the exhibition.
After a long disconnect due to COVID restrictions, the chess club was revived in January. Students in grades 3-12 are welcome to participate each Wednesday after school. Reynolds said the district will host a regional tournament April 23 for schools in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
“They were pretty nervous coming in,” Bysiek said of Wednesday’s simultaneous exhibition. “Not knowing any of the kids or how good they would be or what the room was going to look like added up to being a nerve-wracking experience for them.”
There have been many famous chess simultaneous exhibitions throughout the past century. Bobby Fischer, probably the most famous American-born player, participated in several in the years prior to his world championship win in 1972, including playing 50 opponents simultaneously in 1964.
Both Ed and Evelyn Bysiek are educators and began homeschooling their children at the start of the pandemic. The change went so well they continued it even as schools returned to in-person instruction.
“This facilitated the addition of extracurricular activities into the girls’ regular learning,” he explained. “Chess is a regular part of their curriculum, and they receive lessons, do homework and take tests similar to what they do for reading, writing and arithmetic.”
Bysiek said chess is a game that teaches the girls skills they can use for the rest of their lives — being able to multitask, understanding actions have consequences and doing your best is always good enough.
The twins’ favorite chess player is Ailen Mena, a Woman FIDE Master from South America who they take lessons from each week.
Juliana and Sylvia plan on competing in several local, state and national tournaments over the next several months, highlighted by another trip to Philadelphia for the World Open at the end of June.
“I practiced a lot and started when I was 6,” Sylvia said. “I play for at least two hours a day.”
Juliana said her biggest influence has been her dad. “He’s the one who taught me how to play,” she said.
Although they still play games against Bysiek almost every day, who usually wins now?
“Um, us,” the twins declared proudly.