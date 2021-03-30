BELMONT — Seven new members of the Genesee Valley Central School chapter of the National Honor Society were inducted on March 25.
The new NHS members are Emera Aquila, Elizabeth Bentley, Sierra Burrows, Kimberly Butler, Addison Herring, Trenton Scott and Nathan Slawson.
Genesee Valley alumnus Joshua Deichmann, class of 2014, offered his congratulations to the new members in a pre-recorded video. Joshua spoke on the NHS pillar of service.
“True service is more of a posture or a mindset,” he said. “Try to find a way to serve one person each day. You don’t know what impact it might have.”
During the ceremony, students were presented with their NHS pins and certificates by Dr. Brian Schmitt, the district's superintendent, and 7-12 principal Sara Donlon.