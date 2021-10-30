LATHAM — The New York Army National Guard announced the promotions of five area members.

  • Lily Blauvelt of Black Creek, assigned to Company C, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to specialist.
  • Michelle Deyoe of Cuba, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, was promoted to sergeant.
  • Derek Mcclure of Salamanca, assigned to Company B, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, was promoted to private 1st class.
  • Ashley Mcrae of Belmont, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, was promoted to private 1st class.
  • Owen Neudeck of Bolivar, assigned to the B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, was promoted to private.

 

