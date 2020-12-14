BELMONT — The challenges people have faced during 2020 have made community activities and celebrations difficult at times.
But there are some traditions which can be upheld during this holiday time and this year, the Belmont village crew was able to uphold a tradition.
The crew was able to prepare the evergreen trees in Park Circle with better weather than usual, and each were decorated by a sponsor for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season.
The trees this year were purchased from the Belmont Fire Department. Mayor Ray DeTine supported this community activity, and crew members Chelsea Presutti Kubiak, Brian Fanton, and Scott Fenesse set the trees in position and provided electric lines for each tree.
Participating this year were sponsors: Nicholson’s Pharmacy, Full Gospel Church, Belmont United Methodist Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Belmont Literary and Historical Society Library, East Wind Landscape and Nursery, Tony and Raina Windus, Maple City Physical Therapy of Andover, Boy Scout Troop 736, Community Bank of Belmont, ALCO Credit Union of Belmont, Belmont Fire Department, Belmont Rotary Club, Literacy West, Belmont Legion Post 808 and the Belmont Legion Auxiliary.
Winners of the decorating contest were East Wind Landscape and Nursery for "Most Beautiful-Rainbow of Hope,” Belmont Legion Auxiliary for "Best Illustrates a Theme-Honoring Veterans" and Belmont Rotary for Most Creative People of Action."
Judges were John and Nettie White of Cuba.