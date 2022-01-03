Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Cattaraugus County, while 121 new cases were reported.
In Allegany County, dozens more COVID-19 cases were reported to open 2022 but no deaths were recorded.
A 92-year-old woman was the 211th Cattaraugus County resident to succumb to complications of COVID-19, while a 51-year-old man was the 212th, health officials reported.
There were 40 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday (Sunday’s figure was at 44), while there were a total of 414 active cases and 388 residents in contact quarantine.
The county’s single-day percentage for positivity in testing for the virus was 16% — up from 13.5% reported Sunday — and the seven-day average went up from 12% on Sunday to 13% on Monday, the health department reported.
Allegany County
The Allegany County Department of Health reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, counting all cases reported since New Year’s Eve. By comparison, 46 cases were reported Friday through Monday over the Christmas weekend. To date, 7,354 cases have been reported — including 258 in the last week.
Three deaths were reported by the state in the last week, including one on Thursday. No deaths were reported over the weekend. To date, 137 deaths have been reported by the state — counting only deaths that occurred in state-licensed facilities like hospitals or nursing homes.
On Monday, 333 active quarantines or isolations were in place, up from 311 the week before.
The county will host a series of free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics this month. Clinics will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at the Belmont American Legion post. Visit www.alleganyco.com to register. No testing will be held Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The state Department of Health reported Monday that 48.4% of county residents had received at least one dose, including 55.8% of adults. To date, 44.7% have received a completed vaccine series.
By comparison, the state reported Dec. 27 that 48.1% of county residents had received at least one dose, including 55.6% of adults. In addition, 44.5% of residents had received a completed vaccine series.
While still rising, the county’s figures remain the lowest in the state. The statewide first-dose vaccination rate is 78.1%, including 89.2% of adults. Across the state, 69.8% of residents have a completed vaccine series, including 80.6% of adults.
Vaccine clinics will be held through January, county health authorities reported. Clinics will be hosted Jan. 5, 8, 12, 19 and 28. Clinics include first and second doses, boosters and pediatric dose sessions.
To access clinic registrations, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Call (585) 268-9250 with questions or for help scheduling appointments.
New York state
New COVID-19 testing sites will open to the public at 10 State University of New York campuses later this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.
Exact hours will be announced later, according to Hochul’s office, and more campus sites will open in the weeks ahead.
The SUNY schools getting testing sites this week include Binghamton, Plattsburgh, University at Buffalo, Buffalo State College, Oneonta, Albany, Stony Brook, Purchase, Oswego and Cortland.
With nearly 51,700 positive cases reported among more than 223,000 COVID-19 tests across the state on Sunday, the single-day percentage for positivity was 23.17%. The seven-day average was 21.49% on Sunday, while Western New York’s was nearly 18%.
There were 9,563 New York residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up 790 over the day before, and there were 1,208 in ICUs, up 75 in one day. There were 103 new deaths reported Sunday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 61,514.