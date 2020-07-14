Olean Police
- Monday, 3:39 a.m., Jason G. Spencer, 44, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, no injuries were reported when an unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville youth was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no/inadequate lights, a violation. He was released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court on July 21.
