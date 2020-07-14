Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 3:39 a.m., Jason G. Spencer, 44, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
  • Monday, 5:39 a.m.

, Todd A. Dellahoy, 22 of Olean, was charged wtih second-degree menacing and obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.

Wellsville Police

  • Friday, no time reported, no injuries were reported when an unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville youth was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no/inadequate lights, a violation. He was released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court on July 21.
  • Saturday, no time reported

, David A. Martin, 43, of Fredricksburg, Va., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and speed in zone, an infraction. He was released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court on Sept. 29.

