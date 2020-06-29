Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Thursday on Route 16. Patricia A. Arakelian and Marcus E. Seamon were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported. A unidentified citation was issued to Seamon.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on Schwartz Road. Thomas L. Wing was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday on Dublin Road. Andrew J. Minnekine was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday on Green Road. An unidentified 15-year-old Andover boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:49 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 N. and Delong Road. Geoffrey P. Bliven, 31, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Christopher J. Spiller, 42, of Olean, was charged at 8:51 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday on Route 16 S. and Raub Road. Jarid L. Denning, 33, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday on Gibson Hill Road and Elizabeth Street. Terri L. Ross, 60, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Jarred M. Martin, 24, of Olean, was charged at 12:04 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Leanne L. Vickman, 45, of Delevan, was charged at 3:05 a.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jessica R. Clark, 38, of Allegany, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Cadiz Road. Nancy N. Bantle, 63, of Delevan and Richard M. Churdy, 67, of Great Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:57 p.m. Saturday on Haskell Road and Sheahan Road. Melissa Macdonald, 35, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 and County Road 16. Cora T. Brooks, 20, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Joshua A. Bentley, 25, of Pike, was charged at 9:55 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at mile post 95. Alan C. Keegan, 32, of Chicago, Ill., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:20 a.m. Sunday on Freedom and McMurry roads. Sable M. Smith-Russell, 23, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.