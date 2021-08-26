ALLEGANY — For the past 10 years, Natalie Smith has been there for her sister’s journey battling ulcerative colitis. Now, she’s sharing that story with the world.
Smith published the book, “Life in Between,” which details the struggles her sister, Danielle Eaton of Olean, had with the dreadful auto-immune disorder and how her day-to-day life revolved around pain and the perils of the disease for several years.
Since the book’s publication, Smith said the response has been gratifying in two ways. She said people who have the disease or know someone who does have reached out to express their thanks to her while others who didn’t know what Eaton fully went through now have a better understanding and praise Eaton for her strength and determination.
“It’s the culmination I was looking for. I’m seeing that being realized, and that feels really wonderful,” Smith said.
With a bachelor’s degree in communications from SUNY Geneseo, Smith is no stranger to writing. However, after spending years writing reviews and articles and managing a website, taking on a longform work like a book was something new.
“I don’t think I’ve really earned my stripes enough to say I’m a writer, but I enjoy it,” she added.
The idea to take her sister’s journey and write it down began formulating in late 2018 and early 2019, Smith recalled. Following some successful doctors appointments, she originally suggested Eaton write the book, but when her sister tossed the idea back at her, Smith went with it.
“I really believe when you are faced with such despair, just to know someone else went before you and got through it is so helpful,” she said. “If this helps even one person, it will be worth it.”
By the summer of 2019, Smith said she started getting the words down on the page, sitting down to talk to her sister about a dozen times to get all the details. Then Smith would go find Eaton’s records, consult with their family and other people, look for pictures and then write up what she had so far, sneaking in writing sessions whenever she could.
“I would let her read the chunks that I would write and then we’d move onto the section or chapter, and that took about a year or so,” she said.
During the writing, Smith said she learned some key life lessons, such as having a plan when faced with tough situations can be helpful and give family hope by staying focused on going through it one step at a time. She also mentioned having a positive attitude, as her sister always did, can help carry you through.
“It’s like she has a new superpower to be really resilient,” she added. “She’s probably the most resilient person I know,” one of the reasons Smith originally wanted to title the book, “Resilience.”
Even though she was there for much of the time, Smith said she was able to learn so much more about that period from her sister’s point of view, including journal entries Eaton made that she didn’t know existed until writing.
By summer of 2020, Smith began editing it and having others edit as well. She said it took some time to get the cover design done, and she filed for a copyright for the work, but being new to the business, didn’t realize she could go to publish the book the day the copyright was filed. But after talking with a friend who is an attorney, she learned she could move ahead with publishing.
“It was easier than I thought to write it because I had such access to the information,” she recalled. “The editing process took longer and was harder than I thought because I just never produced a body of work at this length.”
The book’s title, “Life in Between,” comes from Eaton and her husband, Bill, who said the book captures what life was like in between the healthy times before contracting the disease and today.
Since its publication, Smith said the feedback from family and friends has been tremendous. She said people would message her to say they picked up the book and then message again 10 hours later to tell her they finished it.
“Our mother very kindly sent us a message that just said, ‘I’m so proud of you both,’” she recalled. “It was a very simple message, but it meant a lot to me.”
Earlier this month, Eaton and her family were on vacation visiting a national park in Utah and engaging in plenty of strenuous outdoor activities, Smith said. She said it was a nice irony that the book about her sister’s struggles was launched at the same time she was out living life in a way she couldn’t for many years.
“Now people can be helped by reading it and can really understand how awesome of a person Danielle is,” she added.
Smith has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and began her career in mediation as a Florida Supreme Court certified mediator in 2008. She has taught online classes and workshops for over 10 years. Presently, she lives in Allegany with her husband, Mike, and their two children, Sadie and Sawyer.