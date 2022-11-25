Allegany twins compete in NYS chess tourney; one wins division title

NEW YORK CITY — A pair of 9-year-old twins from Allegany took their advancing chess skills to a state tournament this past weekend, and they returned home with a top prize.
Juliana Bysiek won first place in the New York State Girls Chess Championship, held Nov. 19 and 20 at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in upper Manhattan. She competed in the K-3 division of the tournament, which included 235 entries across all divisions.
Meanwhile, Sylvia Bysiek — Juliana’s twin sister — elected to try her luck in the K-6 division, where she finished in ninth place.
Juliana won her first two games before her third game ended in a draw, explained her father, Ed Bysiek. That put her in a position where she would need to win each of her final two matches, both against undefeated opponents.
In tournaments sponsored by the United States Chess Federation, players alternate between the black and white pieces each game. As chess players mature, they learn playing with each color comes with different opening strategies for how to form an attack — each with its own name.
“I like playing an opening called the ‘Sicilian Dragon’ when I play with the black pieces,” Juliana said, “and the Vienna system when I play white.”
Because she was playing in a larger division, Sylvia noticed the older girls really take their time and think through the positions. But she said she wasn’t intimidated because she plays plenty of games against older boys and grown-ups who are really good.
“Two weeks ago, I beat a boy in a tournament who got so mad he knocked over all the pieces when I trapped his queen, so I was ready for pretty much anything,” Sylvia added.
A tough fourth-round win set Juliana up for a chance to play for the title in her last game. She was matched up against a girl from New York City who led the field with a perfect 4-0 mark.
“I used a line called the Vienna Gambit, where I sacrifice a pawn to get a better position,” Juliana explained. “I got a little bit lucky because I don’t think she was ready for it. I won a piece in the opening and kept being aggressive.”
Twenty-five moves later, Juliana’s opponent resigned, clinching the victory.
“It felt so amazing getting called up in front of the whole gym full of people to get the big trophy,” she added. “Almost everybody there was from New York City and didn’t understand where Olean was, so I just said I was from near Buffalo. When the tournament director called me up, he said I had to crawl through the snow just to get there, so that was kind of funny.”
Chess has traditionally been a male-dominated game, but both girls enjoyed the experience of playing against all girls for the first time.
“I made a lot of friends,” Sylvia said, “and seeing so many girls playing chess helped me realize that we shouldn’t be afraid of playing just because it’s mostly boys.”
On their first trip to the Big Apple, both girls agreed on their favorite thing to see: “The toy store (FAO Schwarz), of course!”
After taking a day off to celebrate, Juliana and Sylvia began preparing for the New York State and Pennsylvania Scholastic Chess Championships in March, to be held in Saratoga and Harrisburg, respectively.