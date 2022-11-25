Allegany twins compete in NYS chess tourney; one wins division title

Twin 9-year-old sisters Juliana (left) and Sylvia Bysiek, of Allegany, recently competed in the New York State Girls Chess Championship. Juliana won first place in the K-3 division, and Sylvia finished ninth in the K-6 division.

 Provided

NEW YORK CITY — A pair of 9-year-old twins from Allegany took their advancing chess skills to a state tournament this past weekend, and they returned home with a top prize.

Juliana Bysiek won first place in the New York State Girls Chess Championship, held Nov. 19 and 20 at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in upper Manhattan. She competed in the K-3 division of the tournament, which included 235 entries across all divisions.

