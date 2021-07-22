LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are expected to vote next week on a resolution to hire a consultant for design options for an alternate site for the Allegany refuse transfer station.
A three-member working group from the Public Works Committee has proposed looking at the Allegany highway barn site on Seventh Street for a new location for the refuse transfer station now on Union Street at First Street in the village.
The issue has been discussed in the County Legislature’s Republican caucus, but came as a surprise to Legislator David Koch, the lone Democrat on the 17-member legislature.
The Republican caucus last month discussed plans to hire a consultant for $30,000 to prepare transfer site options at the Allegany barn site, which Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, said appears to have plenty of room.
Helmich said the current transfer station site is too small, doesn’t work well and needs to be upgraded. “We want to have land we already own” for a new transfer station site if the decision is made to move it, he said. “It is antiquated and inefficient.”
Legislator Robert Parker, R-Allegany, a member of the Public Works Committee, expressed concern that a refuse transfer station at the site of the county’s Allegany highway barn was too close to homes on Maple Avenue. One home there recently sold for $270,000, he said.
“I don’t think they would appreciate the transfer station being so close,” he commented. “I’d like to look at the site before we set the location.”
Helmich said the refuse working group was studying how to improve the system, which was developed in the 1970s. The Allegany transfer site is not the only one being looked at, he added.
The Public Works Committee should also look at redesigning the Allegany highway barn, which was built in 1957. “It’s a good candidate to look at for redesign,” Helmich said.
Legislator Donald Benson, R-Allegany, also urged Public Works officials to finish the West River Road project in Allegany this year.
Benson spoke after Public Works engineering director Bill Fox said rainy weather may delay paving contractor Suit Kote from getting to County Road 60 — West River Road — in time to complete paving before November.
“My residents are getting quite upset,” Benson told the Public Works Committee. It’s been torn up for a couple of years. I want to be first in line. It’s been under construction for three years. It’s very highly traveled.”
Fox explained that the road is scheduled for a grinding and recycle process that will need to sit for at least two weeks before a layer of blacktop can be overlayed on the recycled road surface. If the blacktop cannot be applied before winter, the road surface could be severely degraded.
“Bill Fox was telling us we might run out of time” on the roads we’ve got to do yet with Suit Kote, Helmich said. “He was giving us fair warning. Suite Kote is backlogged and that road really needs to be finished before winter.”