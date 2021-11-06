Allegany trailer park's permit not renewed; closure in April

ALLEGANY — A longtime Allegany trailer park will be closing in April.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Health has refused to renew the permit for Sherwood Court, a small trailer park on Four Mile Road in Allegany.
The Board of Health cited owner Thomas Gilray on Aug. 4 for operating without a permit because improvements had not been completed. He failed to correct a water violation or to complete drainage ordered by the health department.
Gilray was fined $1,225 by the Board of Health for the three violations after a July 15 hearing.
When the fines were not paid by Aug. 31, health department officials began the process of closing the trailer park and informing the residents they would need to leave by April 1.
There are about 12 trailers in the park that are currently occupied with an estimated 20-25 residents, some of whom have lived there for many years.
Eric Wohlers, director of the Environmental Health Division, said full inspections with town building code officials are being done to document which trailers are occupied, their age and condition.
Once the survey is completed, department staff will be better capable of working with individual tenants to assist them in securing alternative housing, an Oct. 4 letter from the health department to Gilray stated.
Wohlers told the Times Herald on Friday that health department staff contacted trailer park residents to make sure they were aware the park was going to close.
“We want to work with them to move their homes to other parks or fine alternative living accommodations,” he said. “People have started making calls to other park owners, so they have started looking into that. We told them it doesn’t have to be done before winter, that they’ve got until April.”
Over the past two years, residents have been complaining about the color of the water, Wohlers said. Upon testing, high concentrations of manganese were detected and Gilray was ordered to address the issue.
Nor did the owner clear out ditches on the property and regrade some areas with poor drainage, Wohlers said.
Gilray did not return a voicemail seeking comment.
Wohlers said only one of the wells on the property was working. Both needed to be cleaned and the second one needed a pump.
The drainage issues had resulted in standing water beneath some of the trailers which caused foundations to settle, Wohlers said.
Resident-owned trailers can be moved if their frames are solid and axles and wheels can be fitted on them, Wohlers said.
Mobile home parks are subject to state building codes as well as the state sanitary code. Local building code officers are in charge of issuing certificates of occupancy.