Allegany Town Hall

Allegany Town Hall

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ALLEGANY — For a second year in a row, the Allegany Town Board has voted to override the state’s 2% tax cap.

No one spoke at a public hearing on the proposed local law on Tuesday night, according to Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins. The town board later passed the local law.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Local & Social