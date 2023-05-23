Allegany State Park announces wide range of summer events

RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park has announced a summer-full of events and activities for Summer 2023.
The state park will participate in the statewide Get Outside/Get Together Day at the Quaker Bath House June 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There’s no fee to enter the park during the event time.
Camping and cabins opened for the summer camping season on May 19.
The 65th annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage June 2-4 is a weekend packed with a wide variety of nature activities centered on Camp Allegany. Check their Facebook page for registration information.
OTHER Summer events include:
• June 18 — Raccoon Rally Bike Race at the Summit Area with mountain bike racing starting at 10 a.m.
• June 26 — Free daily Environmental Education programming starts for the season. Programming for people of all ages from salamanders to kayaking.
• July 5 — Music starts at the Quaker Amphitheater every Wednesday until Aug. 23. (See list of dates, musicians and times).
• July 6 — Bike Rodeo at the Red House Picnic Area, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn bike safety with volunteer experts and a chance to win raffle prizes.
• July 14 — Rock the Park at the Quaker Bath House from 7-9 p.m. with musical acts, games, limbo and more.
• Aug. 1 — Quaker Bike Rodeo at the Quaker picnic Area from 6-&30 p.m. Learn bike safety with volunteer experts and a chance to win raffle prizes.
• Aug. 18 — Beach Party at Red House Beach with Kody & Herren from 7-9 p.m.
• Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day Volunteer event in the Red House Area 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come and help Allegany State Park Staff complete service projects.
• Oct. 14 — Partial Solar eclipse. Best places to watch from include the Beehunter Picnic Area or Quaker Bath House from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• Oct. 28 — The Allegany 50/50, a Trail Running Race on the Art Roscoe Cross Country Trail in the Summit Area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.