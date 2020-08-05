ALLEGANY — Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl said a recent meeting with officials with St. Bonaventure University resulted in preliminary plans for both entities to work with off-campus students and their potential gatherings this fall.
On Tuesday, Pearl said village and Bonaventure officials will also meet this week with landlords who have off-campus housing to discuss plans that will help students stay safe during the pandemic.
“We’re going to try and hammer out a plan (with landlords) on how we can get our arms around this,” Pearl said of the pandemic and keeping students safe. Pearl said he learned from Bonaventure officials that the university has packages of personal protection equipment (PPE) that will be provided to students when they arrive on campus at the end of August.
“We want to put a letter in there (with PPE packages) that state executive orders require not more than 50 people” are allowed at gatherings, Pearl said. “We want to make sure that the landlords are on board with this, also.”
Pearl said one of the property managers in the village told the mayor he would like to take the temperatures of students before they move into his apartments.
The Rev. Ross Chamberland, associate vice president for Student Affairs at Bonaventure, said the university has “worked diligently with our community partners in the village of Allegany to prepare our off-campus students well.”
In addition, Chamberland said the university has had several meetings with the mayor, police and fire departments as well as the code enforcement office and looks forward to the upcoming meeting with the village landlords.
“Members of the village civil service and our SBU Student Affairs administrators will be partnering in an initiative to welcome back students,” Chamberland continued. “Together, we will be knocking on doors, offering our off-campus students a concise guide to village ordinances (and) a community compact, which all SBU students will sign, and a PPE kit, which all SBU students will receive.”
He said the community compact is a signed document with a series of agreements in three areas: protection of self, protection of others, and protection of the university and local community. In addition, there is an emphasis on mandatory face coverings, social distancing, no large gatherings, and a reminder that every SBU student is accountable to the Compact and the Code of Conduct.
Chamberland said the PPE kits include a washable SBU face covering, with a Bona-themed neck gaiter, two disposable masks, a thermometer, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a touch-free door opening/closing device, as well as a “Prayer at the Time of Pandemic” Holy Card.
“All SBU students have been, and continue to be reminded that they are adults,” Chamberland said. “As such, they will be held to adult standards, both by the university and by the civil authorities. Additionally, our community engagement with the off-campus students will emphasize the expectations and consequences for not complying, but, most important, the many resources both the village and the university provide to assist them.
“We firmly believe the elements of the Community Compact, and the various initiatives of welcome, are derived from and directed towards our Catholic and Franciscan mission and values,” Chamberland added. “In the St. Bonaventure tradition, we are focused on the ‘other’ and the common good, and all of these standards and requests do likewise.”