ALLEGANY — With the start of classes just around the corner at St. Bonaventure University, Allegany Police Chief Chris Baker is determining how to encourage social distancing and approved sizes for students’ off-campus social gatherings.
Baker, who has served as the part-time police chief in the village of Allegany since the end of last year, has concerns such as the curtailment of the spread of COVID-19 when classes resume Aug. 24.
As the full-time director of Cattaraugus County Emergency Services, Baker is well aware of measures needed to prevent the spread of the virus on and off campus.
Baker noted he has had several meetings with St. Bonaventure officials since the end of the spring semester and expects to meet with them again next week. University officials couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
“We want to do another meeting, obviously, because it’s getting closer” to the start of classes, Baker said.
“The campus can have all the protocols in place, but we have a lot of off-campus housing,” he explained. “You can have a sanitized campus, but your off-campus people can come in there, so we need to figure that out.”
Baker said that when he meets with St. Bonaventure officials next week, he will discuss how to put together personal protection equipment packages for off-campus housing that includes hand sanitizer. He said officials will also try to obtain the names of people who will reside in village housing to facilitate contact tracing, if needed for virus infections.
In addition, Baker said he and officials will try to educate students on the necessity of maintaining social distancing and sanitation while among others in the community.
“They all know they are in that age bracket where (COVID-19) may not affect them as bad,” he said. “But they have to be conscious and aware that they could possibly affect somebody of older age, too.”
Baker said he and his officers are willing to walk from house to house to talk with students, much as they’ve done in the past.
“We’re also trying to work with the owners of the rental properties to get them on board,” he added. “Everybody understands what needs to be done. It’s just a matter of having the ability to get the message out and keep that message consistent because we have the potential for a second wave this fall.”
Baker said officers have walked along Main Street in the past to allow for interaction with students and adults.
“In light of everything going on today, community policing is a hot topic,” he said in referral to protests that erupted in cities across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
Baker said he and his staff have scheduled a meeting for the middle of August to discuss plans for what is expected of the officers.
He said officers already are “well-versed” in their verbal skills with students.
“When you treat (students) as adults and with respect ... even when we have to kick it up to the next level and have to arrest, we try to work with them,” Baker said. “We’re not there to hurt them or give them a huge criminal record.
“Our goal is to make sure it’s safe for (students) and safe for us,” he said.
On a related topic, the chief said he has been busy over the past several months with directing the county’s emergency efforts during the pandemic, but continues to provide leadership for the 13 officers in his department, albeit on a part-time basis.
Of the officers, three are on full-time status and the rest are part-timers. Background work he has done includes looking into funding resources for the department to purchase body cameras in the future, which would cost up to $30,000.
He also maintains regular contact with his officers via phone and texting, does weekend work and drops by the office as early as 5:30 a.m. some days.
Baker said he is building a house in the village and expects to move into the home with his family in the fall.
Mayor Greg Pearl said he is pleased with Baker’s performance and his initiative in reaching out to the university regarding off-campus safety measures.
“To be really honest, it was not something I even thought of with the parties at the houses,” Pearl admitted. “It’s good that Chris picked up on it.”
In addition, he said Baker can coordinate safety measures between the university and the county.