The Olympia Sports store in the town of Allegany is holding a liquidation sale ahead of closure of the site.

ALLEGANY — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores — including one in the town of Allegany.

The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations.

 

