Allegany Old Home Days

Allegany Old Home Days will return in June to its pre-COVID splendor with all the amusement rides and attractions, as well as food booths and other activities, organizers say.

 Olean Times Herald file

ALLEGANY — It’s back! The Allegany Old Home Days carnival will be on this year.

After two years of no Old Home Days celebration in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, it returned last year as a one-day event because no large carnival operator was available.

