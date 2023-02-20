ALLEGANY — It’s back! The Allegany Old Home Days carnival will be on this year.
After two years of no Old Home Days celebration in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, it returned last year as a one-day event because no large carnival operator was available.
The Allegany Fire Department announced informally over the weekend that this year’s Old Home Days is planned for June 22-24 at Firemen's Park at First Street and Route 417.
Matthew Rado, Old Home Days Committee chairman, said volunteers wanted a return to normal this year. “We haven’t had a carnival since 2019. We were looking for a carnival this year.”
The Old Home Days Committee looked at carnival companies from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, Rado said. “Many, many hours of phone calls and conversations have taken place” to get to where things are now.
No one wanted to go another year without the annual carnival, he added.
Old Home Days is important for many reasons, Rado said. “Historically, it has been an excellent fundraising opportunity” for the Allegany Fire Department. Even more importantly, he added, “It gets residents of the community together to have a good time after three years.”
Many former Allegany residents plan their summer schedules around the event, making sure to be in town for what is something of a reunion.
Last year’s Old Home Days was limited to one day, but was well-attended. The Old Home Days parade will return again this year as well.
“The community deserves this,” Rado said. “Our fear is if we don’t do it” people will forget.
The Old Home Week Committee plans to finalize the contract with the selected amusement company later this week, Rado said. There will be rides for children and adults.
The fire department will have its cooking and beer tent open as well.
“Stay tuned,” Rado said. “We’ll have a lot to announce soon.”