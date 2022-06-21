ALLEGANY — The Allegany Home Days has been compacted into one night this year — Friday — and will kick off with the Kiddie Parade at 5:15 p.m.
Those participating in the parade will line up at the Post Office on North Fifth Street beginning at 5 o’clock, said Gordon Scott, a spokesman for the Allegany Fire Department, sponsor of Old Home Days.
“This has always been a big fundraiser for us,” Scott said Tuesday. After two years of being unable to stage Old Home Days due to the pandemic, fire company officials had looked forward to this summer.
Then, Powers & Thomas Amusements, which provided everything from carnival rides to games to food, informed the fire company it would not be able to come to Allegany this year. Fire officials scrambled for another carnival company, but was unable to find one on short notice.
“They are already searching for an amusement company for next year,” Scott said. The Old Home Days celebration used to start on Tuesday and end Saturday.
After the kiddie parade marches to Firemen’s Park, local fire companies will compete in water fights. There will also be tactical firematic demonstrations and food and beverages. “The kitchen will be open,” Scott said.
DJ Tim Hollamby will play music for what is billed as a street dance at Firemen’s Park beginning at 7 p.m.
The firemen have done a couple of chicken barbecues and Friday will be its first street dance. There may be more such dances during the summer, Scott said. The fundraising committee is looking into that now.
“We may also do a boot drive this summer,” Scott said.