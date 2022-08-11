Allegany officials show off newly-renovated Town Hall

Allegany town officials held an open house Tuesday at the newly renovated town hall. Attending (from left) are: Councilman Craig Maguire, Cory Grooms of Kinley Corp., State Sen. George Borrello, Clint Brewer of Kinley Corp., Supervisor Mike Higgins, Councilwoman Kathy Martin, County Legislator Bob Parker, Councilman Alex Nazemetz, Town Clerk Deryle Pinney, former Supervisor James Hitchcock, Councilman Andy Cooper, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Comptroller Diana Piccioli.

 Photo provided

ALLEGANY — Town of Allegany officials showed off the newly-renovated town hall to state elected officials earlier this week.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, toured the town hall with town officials on Tuesday.

