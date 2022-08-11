Allegany officials show off newly-renovated Town Hall

ALLEGANY — Town of Allegany officials showed off the newly-renovated town hall to state elected officials earlier this week.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, toured the town hall with town officials on Tuesday.
The Allegany Town Hall recently saw a $500,000 renovation including the front entrance where the wheelchair ramp was extended so it is less steep, first-floor bathrooms are now ADA-compliant and offices were remodeled to include lower counters.
Additional work included insulation that should cut energy costs.
The town received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the New York State Office of Community Renewal. The town board paid for the town’s share from a capital account and a loan. The town hall was built in 1907.
Supervisor Mike Higgins thanked former Supervisor James Hitchcock and the town board for initiating the town hall project prior to his assuming office in January.
“Many thanks to Jim Hitchcock, Diana Piccoli, Kathy Martin and Bob Parker for the efforts in making this much needed project a success,” said Higgins. Martin is a current board member, Parker is a former board member and Piccioli is the comptroller. All were critical to the project, Higgins said.
Kinley Corp. was the general contractor and CPL was the architectural firm.
