ALLEGANY — An Allegany-Limestone teen with a dream of someday bringing home big prize money from bull riding is part of a growing number of young people who have become interested in rodeo.
Connor Bridenbaker, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School had watched professional rodeo riders, but really caught the bull-riding bug at the Cattaraugus County Fair last summer.
Connor’s father Chris Bridenbaker knew someone who knew one of the rodeo riders at the county fair. He taught Connor how to ride.
“I learned about the Triple D Ranch where they teach kids how to ride,” Chris said in a telephone interview Thursday with the Times Herald. “He did five events in Little Valley last year and one in North Carolina.”
Connor said he likes the sport because “it’s fun and you meet a lot of people. There’s an adrenaline rush.”
Like everyone involved in the rodeo sport of bull riding, Connor dons a good amount of protective equipment — with the helmet topping the list.
Triple D Rodeo Ranch, at 5902 Allegany Road, Napoli, plans on more rodeos this summer for younger people interested in learning the sport.
While the local bulls Connor practiced on and rode in competition are small to medium size, the bulls in North Carolina looked similar, he said, but were tougher.
At the fifth and last local competition in 2022, Connor held on for an 8-second ride, which earned him the competitive spot at the North Carolina rodeo.
Initial concerns Chris had about his son’s safety in bull riding have evaporated — largely because of the protective equipment and level of instruction at the Triple D Rodeo Ranch. Chris said he volunteers during practice to pull the gate open for bull and rider.
He’s also the driver. After Connor’s win at the last rodeo last summer, Chris drove all night to get him to a competition in North Carolina the next day.
From watching the sport on television to taking the first steps to learn bull riding last year, Connor said he’s having fun so far. “It’s a tough sport,” he admitted. “All my friends encourage me.”
As the 2023 season is about to start, Connor is embarking on another aspect of the sport: sponsorships. He’s assembled a folder with a letter, some photos of him in rodeo competition and other material.
“The sponsorships help with buying more equipment,” Connor said. “The money also helps with entry fees for rodeos.”
He said his first sponsor, Sports Locker of Olean, was helping him patches. It seems the protective vests are good for more than just protection. They are also prime advertising space.
There’s a possibility Connor could end up representing Allegany-Limestone in a league with rodeo competition in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“My goal is to get better and learn more and eventually win some prize money,” Connon said.
“He wants to ride at the Ellicottville Rodeo this summer,” Chris said.
