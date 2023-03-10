Allegany-Limestone teen eager to compete in bull riding rodeo

Connor Bridenbaker, a 13-year-old Allegany-Limestone eighth grade student, pursues his passion: bull riding at a rodeo.

 Provided

ALLEGANY — An Allegany-Limestone teen with a dream of someday bringing home big prize money from bull riding is part of a growing number of young people who have become interested in rodeo.

Connor Bridenbaker, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School had watched professional rodeo riders, but really caught the bull-riding bug at the Cattaraugus County Fair last summer.

