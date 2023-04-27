Allegany-Limestone team wins Cattaraugus County Envirothon

SALAMANCA — Allegany-Limestone Central School’s Team 1 took first place in the 2023 Cattaraugus County Envirothon, held Wednesday at Allegany State Park.
Led by advisor Dan Waugaman, the team now advances to represent Cattaraugus County at the 2023 New York State Envirothon at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva on May 24-25.
The winning team members are Conner Ellison, Xavier Hilmey, Sughosh Kondur, Jesse Decker and Andrew Opperman.
Olean City School District placed second, and Allegany-Limestone Central’s Team 2 placed third in this year’s event.
In all, eight teams with more than 40 students representing five schools participated in this year’s program. Other participating schools included Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Hinsdale, and Randolph. The Envirothon has been held in Cattaraugus County since 1992.
The Envirothon is the largest conservation education program in North America and begins at the local level with several schools from each county competing to advance to a statewide and ultimately a continent-wide event. The Cattaraugus County Envirothon is organized by the Cattaraugus County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The Envirothon is an outdoor, hands-on event that emphasizes teamwork, with each participating school sending up to two five-member teams of high school students. The teams compete to test their knowledge of various natural resource related topics, including wildlife, forestry, soils, aquatics, and a current issue topic, which for 2023 was “Adapting to A Changing Climate."
The teams work together to complete exams at five different stations that address these subjects. They may be required to identify various species of trees, wildlife, and fish that are available on display and answer specific questions about habitat and other environmental issues related to the species. They may also be asked to identify aquatic insects or use a soil survey report to evaluate the soils on a given site.
An oral presentation on the Current Issues topic is rated as part of the score at the Current Issues station. Scores for the five exams are totaled, and the team with the highest cumulative score wins the competition.
The Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District pulls together more than 25 volunteers, including representatives from various agencies, organizations, and companies who pitch in to help carry out the event. Several individual volunteers assisted with the program as well.
Funding for the event is provided entirely from contributions received from many local businesses and organizations. Gernatt Asphalt was a primary sponsor of the program in 2023, as it has been for many years. These contributions are used for providing prizes, T-shirts, reference materials, and refreshments for the participants, as well as reserving the site and sending the winning team to the state competition.