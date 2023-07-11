The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Eric Spring.
Spring is the son of Michelle and Eric Spring and is a graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Spring has participated in several activities in the community and his school. He has volunteered at several fundraising events through the Carol McLeod Foundation for one year and has been a Referee for the Allegany Youth Soccer Program. Spring has been a member of the Investment Club for one year and has participated in the Western New York Flash Academy Soccer program for eight years.
Spring has played varsity soccer for three years and has earned a number of soccer awards, including being a two-time Big 30 All Star and a two time All WNY All Star, has earned the CCAA West Offensive Player of the Year award twice and the CCAA West First Team All Star twice. Additionally, Spring has earned his school’s Sportsmanship Award, NYS Section VI Leading Goal Scorer and holds several school records, including the most goals in a game (8), the most goals in a single season (34) and the most career goals (64).
In addition to Spring’s community service and hard work in soccer, he has excelled academically. He has earned High Honor Roll with Merit throughout high school and was named Class of 2023 Salutation. Spring has earned Blue Ribbon Awards in physics, pre-calculus and statistics for having the highest average and Excellence Awards in U.S. history and Spanish. He has been the recipient of the Innovation and Creativity Award through the Rochester Institute of Technology and College Connection’s Student of the Year award through Jamestown Community College. Additionally, Spring has also earned the Rensselaer Medal Award for outstanding achievement in both math and science. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, 3D printing and playing cards and corn hole.
Spring has been described by his school counselor as an extremely kind and accepting young man who shows everyone respect. He was further described as being a great team member who leads by example. Spring has been accepted into Alfred State College where he will be majoring in Electrical Engineering while playing on the college’s soccer team.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are closed, but nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.