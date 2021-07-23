ALLEGANY — During the past school year, students of the drama club at Allegany-Limestone Middle High School missed out on performing their annual musical for the community due to pandemic restrictions.
At the end of the school year, when the drama club was allowed to perform a musical, albeit a bit delayed, the students seized the opportunity.
After several weeks of rehearsals, students in the musical, “Forbidden Broadway,” are ready to stage the show at 7 p.m. July 30 and 31 at the high school auditorium on Five Mile Road in Allegany. Admission, which is limited to 100 audience members per show, is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students. Each of the two acts in the show, which has an intermission, run about 30 to 45 minutes.
Stephan Ahl, director of the musical and advisor for the drama club, said the show comprises “a deep well” of talent at the school. The show has approximately 14 students who will be in the ninth through 12th grades in the upcoming school year, as well as some who graduated this past year.
“This is the school musical and we wanted to push for it because we couldn’t have it (last winter) because of COVID,” Ahl said in explaining the reason students who graduated were allowed to participate. “They missed so much, they couldn’t have concerts, so we wanted to make sure they had as much a chance (as other students) because the sports program still did their games.”
Students auditioned in early June and began rehearsals at the end of June.
Ahl said the show is a spin-off or parody of a number of popular musicals performed on Broadway over the years.
“It takes you through several different Broadway shows” with songs that use popular melodies while using different lyrics, he said. “There is Barbara Streisand (songs), Chicago and all the musicals we’re used to.”
As the show uses simple sets and costumes, the production didn’t need outside help from the community. In addition to Ahl, also helping with the production are teachers Alex Scalise, musical director, and Bill Fancher, technical advisor.
Gia Haid, one of the key performers in the show, said she was very pleased to be included in the production.
“It’s just fun to watch everyone up on stage and watch everyone enjoy themselves,” she said. “Towards the end, it interfered a little with my volleyball league, but other than that” it has been good … It’s nice to watch it all come together.”
Performer Matt Voltz, who is the drama club president, said he, too, was happy to be included in the show.
“It is not easy to put together a show, but we talked about what we could do and what kind of a production we could put on,” Voltz recalled. “We eventually decided that (Forbidden Broadway) would be a good fit for our cast.”
Voltz said the show has been somewhat a challenge, as he has a summer job, is participating in drivers’ education and is training for the cross country team.
‘“With all that, it’s definitely been a challenge but I’ve been able to work it out and manage it,” he allowed. “It’s definitely worth it, we’ve had fun with it, for sure.”
As there is limited attendance, those who wish to see the performance are asked to make reservations in advance by sending emails to alcstickets@gmail.com. Tickets under the purchaser’s name can then be purchased at the door the evening of the performance.
Families will be seated together and socially distanced from other families. Masks will be required when moving around the school and theater.
Proceeds from the performance will help pay expenses associated with the show.