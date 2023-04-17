ALLEGANY — It isn’t every day that someone is serenaded by a marching band while celebrating a 100th birthday.
Monday morning was that kind of a day for Josephine Gomes, who was celebrating her 100th birthday at the Field of Dreams Adult Day Care and Socialization Program when the reconstituted Allegany-Limestone Central School Marching Band turned out in her honor.
Josephine moved to Allegany to be with her son Lyle Walker and his wife, of Allegany, after she broke her hip two years ago at her home in Erwin, Tenn.
Walker said the adult day care program provides socialization his mother enjoys and gives him a chance to run some errands.
Using her walker and with the help of her son, Josephine went out on the patio of the adult day care center to listen to the marching band under the direction of Dr. Cyril Bodnar and afterward gave them a little sage advice:
“This is what makes America so wonderful,” Josephine told the young musicians. “You can do what you want with your life. When the country was younger, older people didn’t have the same opportunities you do, so use them wisely."
She thanked them for the performance and was eager to have her photo taken with them. Band members held up a "Happy 100th birthday Josephine" banner in the photo.
Bodnar said Field of Dreams called and asked if it was possible to get the marching band to perform at Josephine’s 100th birthday. In his second year as music director and in the midst of bringing back the school district’s marching band, Bodner agreed to the request.
After the 21 members of the marching band and their instruments were dropped off, they marched around the Field of Dreams assisted living facility where residents watched both from their windows and while strolling outside.
After they warmed up, they performed for Josephine and others at the adjacent Adult Day Care and Socialization Center where the Hawaiian luau-themed birthday party was underway.
The next time the marching band will march is for the Allegany Memorial Day Parade, Bodnar said.
Josephine said she had enjoyed visiting Hawaii more than any other place — hence the luau theme — right down to the grass skirts.
Afterward, Field of Dreams hosted the musicians for a pizza party with the participants in the program.
The adult day care center, where participants enjoy daily activities, including breakfast and lunch cooked onsite, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.