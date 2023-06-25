ALLEGANY — One-hundred-four Allegany-Limestone seniors graduated Saturday in the district’s 28th annual commencement at the Middle-High School auditorium.
Kimberly Moore, the Middle-High School principal who is retiring after 30 years with the district as a teacher and administrator, welcomed graduates, family and friends.
Add the 13 years Moore spent as a student at Allegany schools and she has been with the district for 43, said District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi. The high school principal received a special gift.
Valedictorian Aiden Rose Gardiner and salutatorian Eric Michael Spring received medals from Board of Education President Susan Schifley.
Spring, the son of Eric and Michele Spring, plans to attend Alfred State College in the fall to study electrical engineering and play soccer. The theme of his speech was welcoming.
Gardiner, the daughter of Jenny and Jim Zalwsky, plans to attend Clarkson University to study biology and enrolling the Masters Program for physician assistant studies. She spoke about farewells.
Members of the Senior High Chorus Ensemble sang a vocal selection, “Blessing,” by Katie Moran Bart.
School counselor Ashley Malpiedi presented diplomas with Giannicchi, Moore, Middle-High Assistant Principal Kevin Straub and members of the Board of Education.
Parents and friends were invited to the front of the auditorium to photograph the graduates as they received their diploma and afterward at the side of the stage.
Graduates
Dominick Aderman, Landen Amore, Isabelle Bailey, Mason Baire, Samantha Balcerzak, Isabella Baldwin, Darian Baxter Dugan, Maximilian Berlinski, Quinn Bishop, Michael Black, Allie Boser, Henry Brairton, Karly Bruton, Trystan Buck, Jordan Buffamante, Wyatt Bunker, Zachary Burnett, Madison Callen, Kiley Cameron, Ally Carll, Sarah Carter, Kagome Cleveland, Ashlyn Collins, Megan Collins, Allayna Comstock, Jack Conroy, Alicia Crimmins, Jacob Criss, Jacob Cummins, Katelyn Curran;
Anthony DeCapua, Mason Deming, Rylee Ehrensberger, Emily Ensell, Ahren Faller, Hailey (Ollie) Feneran, Andrew Forrest, Katie Forrester, Payton Fortuna, Hailey Foster, Eric Furlong, Aiden Gardiner, Andrew Giardini, Matthew Gilman, Kyle Gonska, Connor Goudie, Walker Green, Tyler Griffin, Gialine Haid, Adam Hall, Jacob Herbert, Cassandra Jaquith, Gavin Kaiser, Francesca Klice, Hayden Kolb, Lindsey Kolb, Cameron Kwiatkowski, Kyrin LaBella, Dylan Loiacono, Zachary Luce, Andrew Maguire, Marthinus Marais, Rileigh Martin, Sydney McClelland, Hunter Miles, Matthew Milliner, Jian'ai Missel;
Angelina Napoleon, Sara Neal, Lucas O'Dell, Landon Page, Ian Palmer, Jacob Parris, Olivia Paterniti, Lilianna Peters, Izabella Provorse, Chase Ralston, Lauren Ralston, Gabriel Ramadhan, Alex Redeye, Michaella Rhodes, Hayden Richardson Katherine Riley, Matthew Rohrabacher, Ryan Roulo, Colton Schuman, Zin Sharbaugh, Allison Sherman, Nicholas Shoup, Brandon Skinner, Andee Smith, Dominic Smith, Eric Spring, Kylee St. Clair, Elizabeth Stayer, Austin Stout Peters, Ellie Strade, Cameron Tanner, Gavin Truman, Breawna Vantuil, Jillian Walsh, John Walsh, Gabrielle Wiltse, and Benjamin Wolfe.
Awards & Scholarships
Academic Booster Club Awards: Isabella Baldwin, Henry Brairton, Jack Conroy, Katelyn Curran, Payton Fortuna, Andrew Giardini, Tyler Griffin, Cassandra Jaquith, Francesca Klice, Zachary Luce, Andrew Maguire, Angelina Napoleon, Sara Neal, Ian Palmer, Lilianna Peters, Matthew Rohrabacher and Ellie Strade.
ACS Alumni Scholarship: Ellie Strade, Michaella Rhodes and Karly Bruton.
Allegany American Legion (Sons of) Charles Harbel Squadron #892: Gavin Truman and Dylan Loiacono.
Allegany American Legion-Legionnaire/Auxiliary Achievement: Ellie Strade and Andrew Giardini.
Allegany American Legion: Richard Straub Memorial Trade School or Apprentice Award: Payton Fortuna, Francesca Klice and Michaella Rhodes.
Allegany Memorial PTA: Gabrielle Wiltse.
Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Fund: Madison Callen.
Allegany-Limestone Teachers Association: Zachary Luce, Lilianna Peters, Michaella Rhodes, Colton Schuman and Zin Sharbaugh.
Allen Pavia Memorial Award: Gavin Truman.
Ann Pezzimenti Scholarship: Kagome Cleveland.
Big 30 Senior Classic Award: Madison Callen.
Bob and Helen Carpenter Sportsman Scholarship: Connor Goudie and Ellie Strade.
Cattaraugus County Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund: Andrew Maguire.
Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship: Francesca Klice and Gavin Truman.
Christine Conner Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Giardini.
Class of 1972 Academic Award in Memory of Thomas Feneran: Lilianna Peters and Benjamin Wolfe.
Class of 1981 Scholarship: Ellie Strade.
Coaches Merit Award: Anthony DeCapua and Michaella Rhodes.
Deputy Wayne Krieger Scholarship & Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship: Izabella Provorse.
Dr. Jeff Miller Memorial Scholarship: Karly Bruton.
Dr. Rudy Burt Scholarship: Karly Bruton.
Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship: Kyle Gonska, Andrew Maguire, Marthinus Marais, Izabella Provorse and Chase Ralston.Ashlyn Collins and Kyle Gonska.
Dustin Jae Fleming Memorial Award for Creative Arts: Sydney McClelland.
Edward “Red” Martiny Award: Madison Callen and Jack Conroy.
Francis D. Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship: Karly Bruton, Payton Fortuna, Michaella Rhodes and Zin Sharbaugh.
Frank A. Martin 111 Memorial Scholarship: Madison Callen, Aiden Gardiner, Andrew Maguire and Michaella Rhodes.
Frederick G. Grace Memorial Scholarship Award: Andrew Maguire.
Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship: Katelyn Curran, Hunter Miles and Eric Spring.
Heart and Hustle (In memory of coach Martin): Lilianna Peters and Andrew Giardini.
J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship: Dylan Loiacono.
James A. & Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship: Elizabeth Stayer.
Jamestown Business College: Allayna Comstock, Rylee Ehrensberger, Hailey Foster (Academic Progress Award), Cameron Tanner (Access Award), Quinn Bishop (Entrepreneurship Award).
Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship: Gialine Haid, Andee Smith and Hayden Kolb.
Jonathon Teuscher Award: Andrew Maguire.
John J. Murphy Scholarship: Tyler Griffin and Andrew Maguire.
Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship: Madison Callen
Joseph D. Thropp Memorial Award: Mason Deming
Karen A. Kunz Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Maguire
Keith Havers Scholarship: Anthony DeCapua and Angelina Napoleon
Knights of Columbus, Council 1220 Award: Francesca Klice, Andrew Maguire and Ellie Strade
Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship: Michaella Rhodes
Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship Fund: Allie Boser.
Limestone Union Free Alumni Scholarship: Zin Sharbaugh.
Logan Redeye Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Balcerzak and Hunter Miles.
Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship: Madison Callen and Hayden Kolb.
Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship: Olivia Paterniti and Michaella Rhodes.
Mohammed and Sakeena Iqbal Health Care Award: Karly Bruton and Ahren Faller.
Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship: Maximilian Berlinski and Aiden Gardiner.
Patty Putt Service Award: Tyler Griffin and Angelina Napoleon.
NYS Award of Academic Excellence: Aiden Gardiner, Eric Spring, Madison Callen and Maxilmilian Berlinski.
Odis Barber Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Paterniti and Andrew Maguire.
Olean Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Madison Callen and Ellie Strade.
Olean Lions Club Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarship: Madison Callen, Michaella Rhodes and Zin Sharbaugh
Ora and Bernard Gavin Scholarship: Madison Callen and Michaella Rhodes.
Pat McGee Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Payton Fortuna.
Patricia McCarthy Memorial Scholarship: Ellie Strade
Reva “Ma” DeArmitt Memorial Scholarship Fund: Francesca Klice.
Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship: Ian Palmer.
Ryan Aderman Memorial Scholarship: Lilianna Peters, Izabella Provorse, Michaella Rhodes and Ellie Strade.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians Scholarship: Francesca Klice and Ellie Strade.
The Long/Vossler Scholarship: Kyrin LaBella.
The William S. Bielecki Celebration Scholarship: Andrew Maguire.
Thomas W. Conklin Sr. Scholarship Fund: Gavin Truman.
Two Joes Scholarship Fund: Isabella Baldwin.
UBTA Outstanding CTE Student: Allie Boser and Alicia Crimmins.
Virginia Stauffer Scholarship: Michaella Rhodes, Ian Palmer and Isabella Baldwin.