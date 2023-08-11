OLEAN — Seven 2023 graduates of Allegany-Limestone Limestone Central School received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, memorializing late area residents.
Maximilian Berlinksi and Aiden Gardiner received the Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship for $1,500.
The scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School in good academic standing who intends to pursue a 2- or 4-year degree in environmental science or other science-related field. The scholarship, in memory of Nicolas G. Pendl, a 2013 Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, was established by Peter, Mary and Bethany Pendl; the Pendl and Potter families; the Allegany Engine Company; and friends of Nicolas.
Berlinski plans to study science/environmental studies at St. Bonaventure University. Gardiner will study health care at Clarkson University.
Gardiner, along with classmates Madison Callen, Andrew Maguire and Michaella Rhodes, received the Frank A. Martin III Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is for graduating Allegany-Limestone Central School seniors planning to attend a 2- or 4-year college who participated in a sport. Recipients must be in high academic standing (at least a 3.0 GPA) and demonstrate strong community service. Mr. Martin’s family established the scholarship in memory of the long-time coach and educator.
Callen will study engineering at Binghamton University. Maguire will study business analytics at Alfred University. Rhodes plans to attend the University of North Texas to study pre-medicine.
Maguire also received the Fred G. Grace Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
Established in memory of Mr. Grace, a long-time Allegany Central School administrator, the scholarship is for a senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School who will be majoring in business, education or a sports-related field. The recipient must also have lettered in a varsity sport. Walter and Michele Nye, Mr. Grace’s son-in-law and daughter, established the endowment at the Community Foundation. Mr. Grace dedicated more than 50 years to the Allegany Central School system, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and member of the board of education.
Callen also received the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Scholarship for $500.
Made possible by the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Fund at CRCF, this scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone who excels in English and will be attending a 2- or 4-year college. One of the student's reference letters must from an English teacher. The ALCS librarian serves as the scholarship reviewer and recommends the student recipient each year.
Ian Palmer received the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, is for a graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh, or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club who writes an outstanding essay on the meaning of the Rotary saying “service above self.”
Palmer will study finance at Baldwin Wallace University.
Ellie Strade received the Patricia McCarthy Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is available to Allegany-Limestone Central School and Olean High School graduating seniors accepted to either a 2- or 4-year college, in good academic standing. The preferred candidate demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit and has a strong record of service to others as well as extracurricular involvement. Michael Wittmeyer and his mother, Dr. Carol Wittmeyer, established the scholarship in memory of Michael’s nanny for 18 years, Patricia McCarthy.
Strade plans to study statistics at Saint Lawrence University.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.