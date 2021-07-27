Allegany-Limestone grads receive Higgins, other scholarship awards

Four Allegany-Limestone Central School graduates recently received awards from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Julia Brennan received the Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship.
The scholarship, established by Joseph and Cecily Higgins, is for an Allegany-Limestone Central School or Archbishop Walsh Academy senior who intends to pursue a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) degree. The scholarship, $10,000 in total, is given in $2,500 yearly disbursements over four years.
Brennan plans to study psychology at the University of Rochester.
Brendan Stevenson and George Stevenson received the Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship for $600 each.
This fund provides scholarships for Allegany-Limestone Central School students continuing their education. Preference is given to a relative or current resident of the Allegany area of Chipmonk.
Both Brendan and George Stevenson plan to study electrical engineering at Alfred State College.
Emily Speckman received the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Scholarship for $500.
Made possible by the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Fund at CRCF, this scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone who excels in English and will be attending a 2- or 4-year college. One of the student’s reference letters must be from an English teacher. The ALCS librarian serves as the scholarship reviewer and recommends the student recipient each year.
Speckman will attend Arizona State University to study earth and environmental studies.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.