ALLEGANY — The retirement resignation notices from several longtime staff members at Allegany-Limestone Central School District were approved, as well as regretted, by administrators at Tuesday’s virtual board meeting.
“With six longtime veterans retiring, we have some big holes to fill,” said Superintendent Tony Giannicchi after the meeting. “Collectively together they have 168 years of experience. While it is a huge loss for the district, it is a well-deserved reward for these dedicated educators.”
Those submitting notices to retire were Mary Pendl from the position of elementary teacher, effective July 1; Donna Buckley from the position of elementary teacher, effective July 1; Martha Torrey from the position of physical education teacher, effective July 1; Michael Smith from the position of technology teacher, effective July 1; Eric Filbert from the position of physical education teacher, effective July 1; and Holly Keenan from the position of elementary teacher, effective July 1.
In his report, Giannicchi told the board that switching from in-person instruction to remote learning, which was implemented in the district after the holidays, went well.
“It still does not equal in-person instruction, but it was necessary for safety,” Giannicchi said of the change in instruction.
“We had to iron out a couple of kinks with technology in the elementary school, but Kevin Straub (technology coordinator) and the tech department were a big help.”
Giannicchi noted the district will continue on with remote learning for students through next week and will re-evaluate the status of the school district at that time.
“The community infection rate looks like it is trending down, so hopefully it will keep moving in that direction,” he added. “We also have a good number of staff who are getting vaccinated.”
In other matters, Giannicchi noted the elementary in-service day was changed from Jan. 29 to Jan. 22.
The board also approved several items of business during the meeting including the General Fund of $2,160,062; and the School Lunch Fund of $13,402.