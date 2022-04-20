ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District Board of Education has approved a $25.9 million budget for 2022-23. It is a 5.7% increase over the current budget’s expenditures.
The budget, approved Wednesday night, does not contain a tax increase, District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said. It is the eighth straight year the school board has presented a budget to voters with a zero percent tax rate or a tax decrease, the superintendent said.
Giannicchi said there were no new initiatives in the new budget outside of some changes in special education, increased health insurance costs and higher costs for many products and services.
“We had good increases in state aid and we’ve been pretty thrifty,” Giannicchi said of the formula for eight consecutive budgets with a zero percent increase in the tax rate. There is “great uncertainty going forward,” he warned in a brief budget statement on the district’s website Wednesday.
Business manager Daniele Vecchio walked the school board through the record budget before the vote Tuesday.
The board also approved a resolution to use $300,000 in excess fund balance above the 4% level set for 2021-22 school year to be transferred to the reserve for contributions to the state Teachers Retirement Fund.
Another resolution would set aside up to $500,000 in excess fund balance for future building obligations.
Board members voted to proceed with securing permanent financing for the $5 million capital project involving renovations to the elementary school and school bus garage.
The annual meeting will be held on May 3 and district residents will vote on the budget on May 17.
Board members also congratulated members of the Odyssey of the Mind Team, the Indoor Track Team and the Boy’s Basketball Team on their championship accomplishments and gave everyone certificates of recognition.