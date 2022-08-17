ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education approved bids Tuesday totaling $2.4 million for Phase 2 of the district’s 2020 capital project.
The additional phase will use funds left over from the $16.1 million capital project involving upgrades at the elementary school, middle-high school and bus garage.
The bids for the previous elementary school and bus garage projects were lower than expected and the school board decided to pay for Phase 2 capital projects from leftover funds, according to the district's superintendent, Anthony Giannicchi.
The lowest responsible bidders were:
General contractor, Kinley Corporation, Allegany — $885,000; mechanical, Nairy Mechanical, Webster — $1,351,700 and Industrial Power & Lighting Corp., Buffalo — $169,700.
“A big portion of the work involves air handling at the elementary school,” Giannicchi said. Most all of the classrooms will also be air conditioned. “We planned this prior to Covid.”
Giannicchi expects the most of the work to take place next summer with the exopection of landscaping in front of the school, which could get underway this fall and completed in the spring.
“We’re also going to replace the 30- to 50-year-old ceiling tiles in classrooms,” He said. The tiles in hallways were replaced in phase 1 of the capital project. The new tiles will match those in the hallways.
The board approved appointment of three new teachers. Jamie Berg was appointed as an English teacher, Marilyn Strong as an elementary teacher and Laura Miller as an elementary teacher.
Giannicchi said the district will welcome 12 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year, more than in recent years. “There was a lot of staff turnover. We lost a lot of good veteran teachers,” he said. He expects a lot of new ideas from the new staff.
The first day of school this year is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day. Staff day will be Aug. 31, the same day as open house for parents.
Giannicchi said the district is still mindful of COVID-19, but the coronavirus is not commanding as much attention as the third school year under Covid begins.
“We’re not avoiding Covid,” the superintendent said. “If you are sick, stay home. We’ve also got boxes of self test kits. We are trying to be vigilant. We have to learn to live with it.”