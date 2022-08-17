Allegany-Limestone High School

Allegany-Limestone High School

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education approved bids Tuesday totaling $2.4 million for Phase 2 of the district’s 2020 capital project.

The additional phase will use funds left over from the $16.1 million capital project involving upgrades at the elementary school, middle-high school and bus garage.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social