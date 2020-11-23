ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Central School District Superintendent Tony Giannicchi confirmed Monday that the district has a student who has tested positive with Covid-19.
In an email to the Times Herald, Giannicchi said the student’s last date of attendance was Nov. 13.
“As a precaution, the (Department of Health) will contact students to quarantine,” Giannicchi said. “We were able to stay open because all students that were scheduled to come in (Monday) that were quarantined were contacted.”
He further noted that Thanksgiving break starts Wednesday, and on the following Monday, classes are scheduled to resume.
“It is hard to predict what will happen so we take it one day at a time,” Giannicchi continued. “What we can control is mask wearing, good hygiene, social distancing and efficient cleaning.
“Staff and students have been great about keeping safe in school,” he added. “Parents have been great in support and have been keeping their kids home with any illness early as a precaution. New York state released data over the weekend that the infection rate is less than 1% in schools which is lower than the community infection rate.”