GAINESVILLE — Rae Lynn Helman, director of pupil personnel Services at Letchworth Central School, has been selected for the 2022 Outstanding Educator Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State.
Helman is the daughter of Ray and Kathy Johnson of Allegany and 1986 graduate of Allegany Central School.
This award is given annually to a SAANYS member who has made outstanding contributions in New York state schools through public education, professional organizations or research and/or writing in the field of education.
Helman notes that one of her most significant accomplishments has been watching students whom “others may have doubted, walk across the stage to receive a diploma.” She has worked with both general teachers and special educators on professional development and creative thinking that has increased their ability to support each student. Her efforts have resulted in an increased graduation rate for students with disabilities.
As an educator, “it is imperative to build trusting relationships with all parents and guardians to ensure that we are working together to meet the often complex needs of children with disabilities,” said Helman, the parent of an autistic child herself. “This begins by having open and honest communication and listening to what may be behind the sometimes emotional exchanges.”
Helman has spent the past 30 years working with and for children with disabilities, participating in the special education legislative summit in Washington, D.C. and is actively involved in statewide advocacy organizations.
“My lifelong goal is to ensure positive outcomes for each child under my watch, and I work very hard to do that,” she said.
“Since coming to Letchworth, Mrs. Helman has developed and implemented multiple new programs to better serve the students of our District including a Preschool Evaluation Team, Special Class in Integrated Settings classrooms for both three and four year olds, the only programs in our county serving these children, and extended school year programs,” said John Novak, Letchworth School Business Administrator.
“Mrs. Helman also provides professional service in a variety of roles including serving as the Children’s Advocacy Network Representative for the New York Council for Exceptional Children and Facilitator for the regional Special Education Administrators Group providing needed support, professional development and sharing of resources through technology for administrators through the challenging times of the pandemic,” Novak added.
Helman has been in her current role for seven years. She received her bachelor’s in Psychology from the University at Buffalo, her master’s in Reading and Special Education from SUNY Geneseo and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport. She holds certifications in Special Education N-12, Reading N-12, Elementary Education N-6 and School District Administrator. She is currently a EdD candidate at the University of Buffalo.
Helman and fellow 2022 award winners will be recognized at SAANYS’ annual awards celebration, taking place May 6 at the Crown Plaza Albany — Desmond Hotel.