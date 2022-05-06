A local production company has been tasked with making documentary about the Southern Tier’s food system by the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board.
Panvenni Films, a local film company owned and operated by Murphy E. and Sharon Alexis Tom, of Allegany, was awarded the contract for production.
In March, Southern Tier West issued an RFP seeking bids for the production of a the yet-untitled six-part documentary series that would investigate how the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the food system’s vulnerabilities.
The documentary is to incorporate counties within the Southern Tier Food System — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, southern Erie and Wyoming — effectively providing a comprehensive overview of the food system process from production to waste management.
Through the narratives of system stakeholder individuals, businesses and organizations such as FeedMore WNY, Canticle Farm and Eden Valley Creamery, among others, viewers can expect an intimate look into the various elements of the food system, understand how they function synergistically and witness the challenges that deficiencies in the system precipitates.
Another cardinal focus of this project is to learn how key stakeholders are rebounding to build resiliency in the region’s food system.
Richard Zink, executive director of Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board, and Kimberly LaMendola, food system projects manager with New York Sustainable Agricultural Working Group, will be spearheading the effort, which they hope will motivate viewers to make changes in their daily lives that will create positive ripples within the ecosystem.
According to LaMendola, Panvenni Films not only met the criteria laid out in the RFP but brings the additional element of astute storytelling to the table that will guarantee the intended impact of the series.
A preview trailer will be launched this summer as promotional efforts get on the way. The series itself is expected to be released by the end of 2022.
The film will be presented in two forms — an episodic six-part exhibition as well as a feature length production that will seamlessly tie the entire series together.