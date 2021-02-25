BELMONT — Allegany County lags behind the rest of the state in getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
According to the state COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker website, 3,542 residents had received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday — about 7.6% of the county’s 46,430 residents — while 2,073 of those have received two.
The percentage of residents with a vaccine dose is the lowest in the state. The county’s separate COVID-19 dashboard indicates the county Department of Health has been involved in vaccinating 855 people as of Feb. 19.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, called on the state to invest more into vaccination clinics in Allegany County, claiming Gov. Andrew Cuomo “needs to focus on public health, not politics.”
The senator said, “This is an urgent need. Only 7.6% of Allegany County residents have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. That’s the lowest percent in the state. We need to establish state mass vaccination clinics in Allegany County as soon as possible.”
Neighboring Cattaraugus County has a rate of 10%, while Livingston County is at 13.4%, Wyoming County is at 11.7% and Steuben County is at 9.5%.
Statewide, 10.9% of residents have received at least one dose, while 5.6% have received two.
Borrello has written a formal request to Cuomo and state health commissioner Howard Zucker, asking them to address the issue.
“Allegany County, like many rural communities, lacks the necessary health-care facilities and health-care professionals to distribute COVID-19 vaccine quickly and efficiently to protect its residents,” Borrello said. “New York state needs to step up and help its rural residents.
“Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly pledged to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities,” the senator continued. “While it’s laudable that Gov. Cuomo has targeted underserved communities in urban areas for vaccine distribution, our rural communities are also underserved, and that needs to be recognized and addressed.”
Borrello noted the county’s older population, lack of access to online appointment systems and distance to travel to large clinics in New York cities.
The request by Borrello comes a few days after he blasted Cuomo for reallocating resources from a prospective clinic using federal funds from Chautauqua County to more urban areas. Chautauqua County has seen 11.6% of all county residents receive at least one dose of vaccine.
“The governor has repeatedly said in his many press briefings that COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in a fair and equitable way to all New Yorkers,” Borrello said. “That isn’t the experience of most of our rural residents.”
Of the five counties in New York City, three have vaccine rates lower than Chautauqua County, but rates are higher in counties on Long Island and the lower Hudson River valley.
ELEVEN NEW COVID-19 cases were reported by the Allegany County Department of Health on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,928.
Of the cases reported to date, 2,792 have resulted in recovery, while 81 deaths of county residents have been reported by the state.
Officials reported 236 active quarantines or isolations, with 10,572 reported to date.
