BELMONT — With state-of-the art facilities the SPCA Serving Allegany County is opening up its low-cost spay/neuter clinic to pet owners in the surrounding counties.
Dog and cat owners from Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston and Stueben counties are being invited to bring their pets to the Allegany County SPCA clinic to be spayed or neutered according to Lynda Pruski, president of the local SPCA.
“It helps us to offer low-cost spaying and neutering for the people who have several cats or dogs and who may want to get them spayed or neutered but can’t afford the cost,” she said. “This way we don’t get more stray or abandoned pets into the shelter.”
She said that with the opening of the new SPCA facility in 2019, “we had big dreams of what the SPCA could do to help support the community in other ways than just with adoptions in 2020. We knew low cost affordable spay/neuter services were badly needed in the county, especially with the overpopulation of cats.”
Pruski said every year kitten season increases. With all the stray, feral or community cats, many people do not know that female cats can become pregnant many times over a year.
“Whether the cats are owned cats or stray cats in the neighborhood, all can benefit by our spay/neuter service,” she said. “The SPCA is hoping we can help prevent a litter before the animals mate and become pregnant.”
The pandemic put a strain on plans to fully launch the clinic to the public, Pruski said, but they were still able to open an affordable, low cost spay and neuter clinic for the public along with serving the cats and dogs in the shelter.
“The surgery clinic has been running steady through 2020, and we are looking toward to expanding the clinic to three days per week,” Pruski said.
With expanded hours they can do more cases. There are four veterinary technicians, two assistants and a veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Graf, running the clinic at the SPCA.
“We can do much more for not only our own community, but also the surrounding counties by providing hundreds of spays and neuters for home-owned animals in the upcoming year,” Pruski said.
The SPCA is looking forward to helping more families find owning a pet just a little more manageable and affordable during these hard and trying times.
If you are looking for affordable low cost spay and neuter services (starting at $50 to neuter a cat) and live in or around Allegany County or in a neighboring county reach out to the SPCA clinic directly at SnipAndSpaySPCA@gmail.com for more information, pricing and to make an appointment.