BELMONT — The public is encouraged to offer suggestions to help improve the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
Allegany County Administrator Carissa Knapp said Wednesday that public input is being sought through email, postal mail, an online survey and a virtual community forum as the county strives to comply with Executive Order 203 to review police policies and procedures.
On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the order requiring each local government to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1. The order came in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ensuing national outcry against police brutality and racial injustice.
Under the order, the plan requires police agencies to engage with the public and stakeholders looking at the strategies, policies and procedures of each agency. The order also carried a threat for noncompliance — it authorizes the state's director of the Division of the Budget to withhold aid from municipalities that do not adopt a plan by the deadline.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators formed its committee on Jan. 25 to begin its review of the sheriff’s office. Communities across the region have moved at different paces. The city of Salamanca, for example, holds the distinction for being the first in the state to file its completed plan.
As part of required public input, several options are being presented to get feedback.
The public forum, set for 3 p.m. Feb. 18, will be held via Zoom. Those interested in participating may receive a link to the meeting by contacting Michelle Denhoff by email at denhoffmm@alleganyco.com or by phone at (585) 268-7153.
The online survey, at https://forms.gle/RD7kbqDUMYgKLBBd7, consists of multiple-choice and short answer questions seeking feedback on racial bias in policing, use of force, and services offered by the agency.
Public comments may also be emailed to policereform@alleganyco.com or mailed to Police Reform Committee, Room 213, 7 Court St., Belmont, N.Y., 14813. Those submitting comments are asked to keep focus on the sheriff’s office, as opposed to policing issues in other communities.
For more information on the reform committee, visit Allegany County's website.