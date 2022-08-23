Allegany County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office (from left) are Sgt. Shawn Grusendorf, Lt. Kevin Morsman, Sheriff Rick Whitney, Lt. Andy Bigelow and Sgt. Craig Plaisted. Third from right is Peter R. Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

 Provided

BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded accreditation of the Sheriff’s Court Security Division by the New York State Sheriff’s Association.

Only 11 of the state’s 62 counties have accredited court security operations, awarded after independent assessors review a sheriff’s operations to assure that they meet the more than 100 individual “best practices” established by experts in the field of court security.

