BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded accreditation of the Sheriff’s Court Security Division by the New York State Sheriff’s Association.
Only 11 of the state’s 62 counties have accredited court security operations, awarded after independent assessors review a sheriff’s operations to assure that they meet the more than 100 individual “best practices” established by experts in the field of court security.
Sheriff Rick Whitney, who will retire at the end of this year, said when he first assumed the office in Allegany County he made it his goal to gain accreditation for as many of his office's operations as possible. The sheriff’s office also maintains the accreditation of the county jail and is working on accreditation of the 911 Dispatch Center.
Peter R. Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, commended Whitney and his staff for their accreditation accomplishments.
“These accreditation efforts are significant, and they clearly demonstrate that the Sheriff and his staff are dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in their profession," Kehoe said while speaking before the Allegany County Legislature.
Kehoe noted that court security is an area of heightened concern, not only on the part of judges, but also on the part of all those who work in the courthouses and all those who come to the court buildings to do business. He applauded the professionalism and dedication of the men and women who work in the Sheriff's Court Security Division.
“The court security staff in Allegany County are doing an outstanding job, and it is only fitting that we take this opportunity to recognize and applaud them for that," Kehoe said. “We don’t do that enough for our dedicated public servants."
Whitney thanked his staff, not only for their work in achieving accreditation, but also for their hard work for the people of the county, all year.
"My goal was to achieve this accreditation before my retirement and the staff put their feet to the grindstone to get it done," he told members of the county legislature.
The NYSSA also honored Undersheriff Scott Cicirello, Lt. Andrew Bigelow, Lt. Kevin Morsman, Sgt. Craig Plaisted and Sgt. Shawn Grusendorf for their effort in the accreditation process.